Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 272,296 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,296 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 93.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624,797 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,255 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

