Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23,571.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

