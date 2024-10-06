Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 575 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

