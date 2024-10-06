Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,616,000 after acquiring an additional 924,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,771,000 after acquiring an additional 395,197 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,928,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 260,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

