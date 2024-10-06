Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $277.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

