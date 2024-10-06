Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 188.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after acquiring an additional 463,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

GPN stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

