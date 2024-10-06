Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

