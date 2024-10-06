Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

