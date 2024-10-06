Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

