MagnetGold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.86 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $408.71 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

