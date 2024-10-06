SKALE Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.31 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $205.19 million and approximately $14.31 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

