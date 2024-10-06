Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.29 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Prom has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $97.29 million and $1.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00008585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00014003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,097.97 or 1.00006528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15227374 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $938,473.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

