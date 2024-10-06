B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $606,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.
Baidu Stock Up 1.1 %
BIDU opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.