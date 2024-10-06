B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $606,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Baidu Stock Up 1.1 %

BIDU opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

