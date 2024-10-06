B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

