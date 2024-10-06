Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

