NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PID. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 85,552 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 861,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PID opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

