B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 54,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

