B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.