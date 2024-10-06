13,757 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHAK. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 580.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $843,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

