NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $184.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

