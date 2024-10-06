BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $771.18 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $62,097.97 or 1.00006528 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $771.18 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00014003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00055397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,950.36049456 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

