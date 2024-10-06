Crypterium Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $25.69 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

