Analyzing Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) & The Competition

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.92%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -443.46 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $972.03 million $76.39 million 64.53

Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions rivals beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

