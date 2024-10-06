Head-To-Head Review: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -51.81% -26.26% -11.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lion Electric 0 7 1 1 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $1.52, suggesting a potential upside of 131.78%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Lion Electric”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.10 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Lion Electric $226.53 million 0.66 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -1.34

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

