Crown LNG (CGBS) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 665 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $972.03 million $76.39 million 64.53

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crown LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.92%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

