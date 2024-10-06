Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 669.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 79.7% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after purchasing an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFRD. Bank of America upped their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

