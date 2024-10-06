Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $24.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00042250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.59345 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05264305 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $26,241,807.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

