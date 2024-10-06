ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.03 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,093.60 or 0.99952225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03796878 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,252,938.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.