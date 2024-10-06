Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Xai has a total market cap of $133.93 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.2003324 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,099,103.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

