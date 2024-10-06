B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

