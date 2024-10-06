B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

FJUN opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

