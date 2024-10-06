Quarry LP Takes $38,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

