B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $701,000 Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter.

RECS stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $585.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

