Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 324.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,915 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

