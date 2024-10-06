UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

UBS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

