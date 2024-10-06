Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,046,089 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,046,089 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,509,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,920,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

