Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Enerflex worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.