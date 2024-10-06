Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

