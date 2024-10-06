Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $268.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.73.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,322 shares of company stock worth $7,768,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

