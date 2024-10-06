Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,460 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $203.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.53. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.