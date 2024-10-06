33,695 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

