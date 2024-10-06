Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.88 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

