Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 246,941 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 246,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:MLN opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.