Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $244.34.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
