Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

