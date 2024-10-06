Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $4.74 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 117,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,784,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 333,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 318,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.