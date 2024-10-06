Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $52.41.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

