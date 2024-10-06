1,328 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

PRO opened at $18.36 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $862.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

