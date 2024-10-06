Quarry LP Buys 350 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

