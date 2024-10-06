Quarry LP Acquires 234 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

